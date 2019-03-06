ÆBLESKIVER CHAMPIONS!
ELK HORN -- Professional eater Miki Sudo ate a jaw dropping 91 1/2 Æbleskiver on Saturday, May 25 to become the 2019 professional eating champion during the third-annual Tivoli Fest Æbleskiver-eating contest.
