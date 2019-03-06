ÆBLESKIVER CHAMPIONS!



(Photos By Ryan Pattee)

At left is the 7th-nationally ranked professional eater MikiSudo as she is declared the winner, much to her surprise. On the right of the photo is the 6th-ranked professional eater Gideon Oji, who finished second by eating 87 Æbleskiver.



Harlan resident Jarvis McGarrah, won the amateur Æbleskiver contest by eating 20 Æbleskiver in under five minutes.