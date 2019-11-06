Home / Home

“Critical” PPEL, ISL levies vote likely

Tue, 06/11/2019 - 1:02pm admin
Both were narrowly defeated in December when paired with $28.5 million bond proposal

    HARLAN – Patrons in the Harlan Community School District likely will see in front of them in September a proposal to extend the district’s Instructional Support Levy (ISL) and Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL), both deemed critical to the long-term financial success of the school system.
    Following the narrow defeat of both measures last December when joined on the ballot with a $28.5 million bond issue that was soundly voted down, school officials have said this month it’s important to bring these two items back before voters for reconsideration -- this time expected without the bond issue.
 

