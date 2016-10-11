“Virtual Ball” fundraiser set - Health Foundation unveils new fundraising effort

HARLAN - For many years, the Shelby County Health Foundation has been dedicated to helping support health care resources that benefit patients and their families, employees, volunteers, and the communities they serve in Shelby County.

Virtual Ball

This year, instead of hosting a formal charity affair to raise money for Shelby County’s health care, they’ve chosen to eliminate the high costs for entertainment, facility rental, refreshments and decorations, and instead reinvented the charity ball concept to be “virtual.”