Kicking off the Cham-pain-less fund raising campaign are: Barry Jacobsen, Myrtue Medical CEO and Shelby County Health Foundation board members, Todd Langenfeld, past president; Todd Argotsinger, president; Kevin Campbell, treasurer and Brent Hansen. (Photo contributed)

“Virtual Ball” fundraiser set - Health Foundation unveils new fundraising effort

Thu, 11/10/2016 - 12:00pm admin

    HARLAN - For many years, the Shelby County Health Foundation has been dedicated to helping  support  health care resources that benefit patients and their families, employees, volunteers, and the communities they serve in Shelby County.

Virtual Ball
    This year,  instead of  hosting a formal charity affair to raise money for Shelby County’s health care, they’ve chosen to eliminate the high costs for entertainment, facility rental, refreshments and decorations, and instead reinvented the charity ball concept to be “virtual.”

