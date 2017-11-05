$114,562.81 granted to Shelby County nonprofit agencies
Thu, 05/11/2017 - 12:00pm admin
COUNTY – The Shelby County Community Foundation (SCCF) announced this week that grants totaling $114,562.81 have been awarded to Shelby County nonprofit agencies.
