Nonprofit representatives received grant awards. See the May 9 Harlan Tribune for more information.

$114,562.81 granted to Shelby County nonprofit agencies

Thu, 05/11/2017 - 12:00pm admin

COUNTY – The Shelby County Community Foundation (SCCF) announced this week that grants totaling $114,562.81 have been awarded to Shelby County nonprofit agencies.
 

