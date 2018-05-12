13 percent of corn yet to be harvested

REGIONAL -- Shelby County and southwest Iowa farmers have about 13 percent of their corn yet to be harvested on average, due to a wetter than normal fall that put the harvest season behind average by about four days.

According to the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service report released by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, 96 percent of the state’s corn for grain crop has been harvested, but in southwest Iowa 13 percent of the corn for grain remains in the field.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said the wet weather in the fall in western Iowa is to blame for putting farmers behind schedule.