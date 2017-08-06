2017 Relay for Life a Huge Success!

REGIONAL -- Estimates for Relay for Life’s event fundraising are still unknown.

Even before the event, the 2017 Relay for Life has raised $91,000.

The event Relay for Life is a signature fund-raiser staffed and coordinated by the American Cancer Society (ACS). It is to remember those lost to cancer, to honor survivors and to raise money to “make a global impact” on cancer.

Shelby County is number two per capita in the nation.