2017 Relay for Life Honorary Survivor Lonnie Pitts’ family holds the banner greeting fellow survivors who rode in on motorcycles with Roar Into Harlan. From left to right: Shane Pitts, Elizabeth Hellbusch and Leah Pitts. See more Relay for Life photos in Friday’s Harlan News-Advertiser.

2017 Relay for Life a Huge Success!

Thu, 06/08/2017 - 12:00pm admin
By: 
Jacey Goetzman, News Reporter

  REGIONAL --  Estimates for Relay for Life’s event fundraising are still unknown.
    Even before the event, the 2017 Relay for Life has raised $91,000.
    The event Relay for Life is a signature fund-raiser staffed and coordinated by the American Cancer Society (ACS). It is to remember those lost to cancer, to honor survivors and to raise money to “make a global impact” on cancer.
    Shelby County is number two per capita in the nation.

