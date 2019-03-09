$25,000 grant awarded for fitness equipment at Pioneer Park
HARLAN -- The Shelby County Wellness Alliance announced this week that it has been successful in receiving a $25,000 MATCH Grant from The Wellmark Foundation for a community project, Free Fitness 4 All.
