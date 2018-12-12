$28.5 Million Bond Issue Proposal

HARLAN -- Harlan Community school patrons will head to the polls Tuesday, Dec. 11 to cast ballots on a number of issues, including a proposed $28.5 million bond issue as well as renewal votes for the district’s physical plant and equipment levy and instructional support levy.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. at the C.G. Therkildsen Center in Harlan.

The December 11 vote for the $28.5 million bond issue is the culmination of months of work by a committee that brought forth the recommendation to proceed with the referendum that, if approved, would allow for remodeling and renovation across 55 percent of the district’s facilities, impact 100 percent of all students and staff, and extend and maximize the life of existing facilities by more than 30 years, according to information provided by the committee.

Approximately 80 people turned out Monday, Dec. 3 at the high school for a public information meeting regarding the upcoming election. Information about the proposal, including costs to taxpayers, was discussed.