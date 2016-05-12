$32,734 granted to Shelby County non-profit agencies

COUNTY -- Shelby County non-profit agencies were awarded grants from the Shelby County Community Foundation last week in a ceremony held on the courthouse steps in downtown Harlan.

Gene Gross, chairman of the foundation, said $32,734 in total was awarded to a number of local non-profit agencies. With these grants, the foundation has distributed nearly $2.1 million in grants and scholarships over the last 19 years.

The following non-profit organizations, which submitted applications to the foundation by the September 1 deadline, were awarded grants by the board of directors:

• City of Elk Horn, $4,000, fitness center relocation and renovation.

• City of Harlan, $4,551, Harlan Community Library lighting.

• City of Irwin, $4,200, new roof for concession stand/restrooms in city park.

• City of Portsmouth, $5,000, upgrade city park equipment.

• Concerned, Inc., $2,000, construct partial walls to break up the area to allow for more work stations for staff to assist clients.

• Country Care Center Corporation, $1,000, safety and security cameras.

• Iowa Community Kitchen, $1,500, small kitchen appliances and other items.

• Irwin Fire and Rescue, $750, personnel lighting for firemen entering smoke-filled and dark buildings.

• Kirkman Centennial Committee, $3,000, community center renovations, adjacent building removal for additional parking, flooring and ceiling reparations.

• Shelby County Community Outreach, $1,500, purchase new office equipment for newsletters, invitations, flyers, etc.

• Shelby County Conservation Board, $1,382.55, AED defibrillator for Manteno Park.

• Time for Tots, $2,900, coat lockers and storage bins.

• West Central Community Action, $950, computer system for clients’ use.

Nonprofit representatives receiving grant awards, 1st row from left to right: Sharon Oman, Clint and Kathy Kienast, Kirkman Centennial Committee; Amanda Brewer, Harlan Community Library. 2nd row: Danielle Nordby, Concerned, Inc.; Bre Fuhs, Country Care Center; Marian Greer Stokes, Shelby County Community Outreach; Dena Matthews, West Central Community Action. 3rd row: Jim Borcher, City of Irwin Parks; Lynn Gaskill, Irwin Fire Department; Nick Preston, Shelby County Conservation Board; Alissa LaCanne, City of Elk Horn. 4th row: Shelby County Community Foundation board members Gene Gross, Chair, and Allan Hjelle, Vice Chair. (Photo contributed)