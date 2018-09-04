35th Anniversary of Museum of Danish America

ELK HORN - Members of the founding committee to establish the museum in 1983 were part of the more than 130 participants at the anniversary kick-off event on Monday. Denmark’s ambassador to the U.S., Lars G. Lose, had his trip delayed due to illness, but planned to be in Elk Horn and Kimballton on Wednesday afternoon followed by a trip to Omaha on Thursday. Elk Horn beat out Minneapolis / St. Paul for the Museum’s location.

Speakers at the event included: Rasmus ThØgersen, executive director; John Mark Nielsen, executive director emeritus; Lisa Riggs, founding member; Lynette Rasmussen, former board member and Danish Honorary Consul and Lowell Kramme, former board member and former Danish Honorary Consul. Nielsen, Rasmussen and Kramme have also been named to Denmark’s The Order of the Dannebrog.