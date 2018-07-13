3A District baseball games in Harlan postponed
HARLAN -- The Class 3A, District 15 baseball games for tonight (Friday, July 13) at Jim Goeser Field in Harlan have been postponed due to rain and rescheduled for Saturday, July 14.
Denison-Schleswig vs. Atlantic will now start at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, followed by Harlan Community vs. Carroll at approximately 6:00 p.m.
