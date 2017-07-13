3D Mammography service to roll out at Myrtue Medical

HARLAN -- Although the exact time frame is yet to be determined, it is likely by the end of August 3D mammography service will be available at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan.

The MMC Board of Trustees approved the equipment purchase of the Hologic Selenia Dimensions at a five year cost projection of $439,568. A $100,000 Shelby County Health Foundation grant was also received for the 3D/Tomosynthesis Mammography equipment replacement.

The trustees approved the purchase following an equipment replacement proposal presentation by MMC Director of Diagnostic Imaging Keri Sonderman. The equipment price is $303,620 with a 12 month warranty with service of $33,987 a year. It also projected the HVAC and room updates at the facility for the new equipment will be no greater than $4,000.

Sonderman said MMC is looking forward to being able to offer the 3D mammography services. She estimates 3D Mammography will most likely be available by the middle to end of August at MMC.

