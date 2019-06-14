8-Ball Aviation Club hosts 74th-annual Flight Breakfast
Harlan -- This Father’s Day weekend the 8-ball Aviation Club will host its 74th-annual flight breakfast. At the municipal airport in Harlan, during the event, attendees will be treated to plane rides, a barbecue, breakfast as well as antique tractor and car displays.
The airplane rides cost $15 and are only available on Saturday, June 15 from 4:30 p.m. till it gets too dark to fly. The barbecue will also be on June 15, and will cost $4. On Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, a breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Adults will cost $6 and children 10 and under will cost $3.
According to Randy Pash, an 8-Ball Aviation club member, the club’s goal is to get people talking about aviation and interested in airplanes around the Harlan area.
