99 County Bible Reading makes stop in Shelby County

HARLAN -- A historical Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon made a stop in Shelby County Friday-Saturday, Nov. 11-12, parked on the courthouse lawn with volunteer readers silently reading scripture.

The Shelby County Board of Supervisors approved the event being held in front of the courthouse, following recommendations from Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad who signed a proclamation earlier this year encouraging all Iowans to join in the marathon, which takes place in front of all 100 courthouses.