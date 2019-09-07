Abandoned farm home destroyed by fire July 1
DEFIANCE -- On Monday, July 1, the Defiance Fire Department with mutual aid from the Irwin, Earling, and Panama Fire Departments, were dispatched to a structure fire at an abandoned farmstead near Defiance.
Upon arrival, officials said the structure was fully involved with about one-third of the roof consumed in fire. Due to safety concerns, defensive operations were conducted. The Shelby County Sheriffs Office and Shelby County Emergency Management/911 assisted at the scene.
