Home / Home

Abandoned farm home destroyed by fire July 1

Tue, 07/09/2019 - 1:51pm admin

DEFIANCE -- On Monday, July 1, the Defiance Fire Department with mutual aid from the Irwin, Earling, and Panama Fire Departments, were dispatched to a structure fire at an abandoned farmstead near Defiance.
    Upon arrival, officials said the structure was fully involved with about one-third of the roof consumed in fire.  Due to safety concerns, defensive operations were conducted.  The Shelby County Sheriffs Office and Shelby County Emergency Management/911 assisted at the scene.
 

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here