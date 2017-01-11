Absentee voting open through Nov. 13

COUNTY -- Shelby County Auditor Mark Maxwell says absentee ballot requests were sent to all mailing addresses available to his office, to the available addresses in Portsmouth, Kirkman, Westphalia, Panama, Tennant and Defiance.

Absentee ballots postmarked on Monday, Nov. 6 or earlier and received by noon Monday, Nov. 13 will be counted. Anyone can vote absentee. Ballots are available in the auditor’s office at the Shelby County Courthouse.