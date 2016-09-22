ACTIVE INTRUDER TRAINING

HARLAN -- On Wednesday evening, Sept. 14, responders throughout Shelby County assisted in a full scale emergency exercise at the Harlan Community School District.

Shelby County Emergency Management / 911, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Public Health, Shelby County Behavioral Health, Myrtue Medical Center, Harlan Police Department, Harlan Fire and Rescue, Panama Rescue, Portsmouth Fire Department, Westphalia Fire Department, Elk Horn Rescue, Irwin Fire and Rescue, Defiance Rescue, Earling Rescue, Shelby Fire & Rescue, Medivac Ambulance, Harlan Community School District, and the Harrison County Incident Management Assistance Team all participated in the drill.

The exercise tested triage, treatment, and transport of a large number of injured, as well as the process for parental reunification after a school lock down or evacuation.