Adoption program is under way
REGIONAL – The annual holiday adoption program is under way with a number of needy families already being adopted, and more needy families added to the list.
Administration of the adoption program is being handled by West Central Community Action, and the Harlan Newspapers remains actively involved in promoting and publicizing the adoptions.
Applications for families wishing to be adopted will be accepted now until December 7.
