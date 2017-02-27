Aebleskiver eating contest to highlight Tivoli Fest
ELK HORN – The first-annual Tivoli Fest World Aebleskiver Eating Championships will be held this year during the Tivoli Fest celebration in Elk Horn, with hopes of bringing professional eaters from across the nation to the community to show off their eating skills.
Major League Eating and International Federation of Competitive Eating officially have sanctioned the event, announcing it as a “delicious new culinary discipline” to add to the state of sanctioned championship events.
Major League eaters from near and far are being encouraged to descend on Elk Horn and sign up to compete in the inaugural event.
