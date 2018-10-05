After 36 years, Davidson announces retirement

HARLAN -- Dr. Roger Davidson, who has served the Harlan community for 36 years, has announced his retirement effective June 30, with his last day at Myrtue Medical Center and the Shelby County Medical Clinic slated for June 29.

“It has been a true blessing to have been able to have a professional practice with such excellent community, hospital, medical colleagues, nursing and total ancillary support,” Davidson said.

“The decision is bittersweet, as I have cherished the relationships with all of you. Rest assured that you shall be continuing in the fine capable hearts and hands of my many great colleagues in the Shelby County Health System.”

During the next couple of months, Davidson said his patients will be aligned with new providers to assure a smooth transition. Sometime after June 30 a reception will be held.