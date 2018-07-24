After five years, sidewalk deadline looms

HARLAN – Property owners who have not installed sidewalks as requested by the City of Harlan will have until December 31 of this year to do so, nearly five years after the city began the process of requesting sidewalk installation to make the community safer.

Letters mailed in early July state that many property owners have completed the required sidewalk installation over the past few years, and the city wishes to finalize the project.

“It’s time to put this to bed and move on,” said Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys, Jr. “We still have some that need to be installed or paint lines (stripe sidewalk lines on existing concrete/asphalt).”

The Harlan City Council July 17 approved a list of 12 property owners who have not yet installed required sidewalks, placing a deadline to do so by the end of the year. Many of the locations are along Chatburn Ave. and 6th St. as well as along Hawkeye Ave.

