After loss comes light

PANAMA -- The most traumatizing moments of your life can lead you to some of the happiest.

At least, this is the case for Dave Velthoff of Panama.

Velthoff originally had no desire to come to Shelby County. He was led to this side of the state from the city of Davenport, where life was a lot more on the go.

At first, it was only temporary as there was a teaching position on this side of the state following the completion of his degree. The idea was to come out here, get some experience and head back.

