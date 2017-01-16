Ahrenholtz inducted into Iowa Fairs Hall of Fame
STATE -- The Board of Directors of the Association of Iowa Fairs has inducted Roger Ahrenholtz of Harlan into the Association of Iowa Fair’s “Hall of Fame”.
The honor was presented to Ahrenholtz at the awards banquet during the association’s 2016 Conference and annual meeting, which was held December 9-11 in Des Moines.
