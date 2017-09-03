AHSTW endowment drive begins

AVOCA -- The AHSTW Community School District is hoping to grow its endowment fund, recently reaching out to district patrons seeking tax deductible contributions to the fund, established back in 2009.

School district officials said this week the goal is to increase the fund so students have a forever resource of funds outside the traditional general tax funding source used to fund school districts.

Any donation amount is welcome, and the donor receives a direct tax credit of 25 percent on a donation of $500 or more, that can be used over a five-year period, on their Iowa tax return.