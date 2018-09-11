AHSTW FFA attends national convention
INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- The AHSTW FFA Chapter recently traveled to the National FFA convention in Indianapolis, IN.
AHSTW chapter members on the trip consisted of Kyley Nelsen, Lizzie Hatch, Abbie Willett, Erin Carroll, Kolby Weihs, Joey Brenneis, Cody Roskens, and Kyle Jorgensen. AHSTW members joined a charter bus with FFA chapters from South Page, Shenandoah, Fremont-Mills, Fairfax, MO, and Tarkio MO. The chapters left on Tuesday, October 23.
