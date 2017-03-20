AHSTW FFA competes in district career development events
AVOCA -- AHSTW FFA competed in District FFA Career Development Events that were hosted in Red Oak on March 4.
Seventeen members participated in events that included Prepared Public Speaking, Experience the Action, Ag Issues and Preceptions, Ag CSI, Individual Ag sales, and Ag Radio Broadcasting.
