AHSTW FFA members front (l to r) Holly Hoepner, Abbie Willett, Holly Hatch, Sidney Nelsen, Konner Knop, Colton Zimmerman, Erin Carroll, Jared Madsen, and Raydden Grobe. Back (l to r) Ashley Lees, Austin Buck, Logan Hoepner, Preslyn Grobe, Blaine Lees, Jack Paulson, Joe Kenkel, Devin Meek, and Cody Roskens. (Photo contributed)

AHSTW FFA competes in district career development events

Mon, 03/20/2017 - 12:00pm admin

    AVOCA -- AHSTW FFA competed in District FFA Career Development Events that were hosted in Red Oak on March 4.
    Seventeen members participated in events that included Prepared Public Speaking, Experience the Action, Ag Issues and Preceptions, Ag CSI, Individual Ag sales, and Ag Radio Broadcasting.

