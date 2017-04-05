AHSTW FFA participates in state leadership convention
AMES -- FFA members across Iowa celebrated success as they gathered for the 89th Iowa FFA Leadership Conference on April 9-11 at Iowa State University’s Hilton Coliseum in Ames. The Iowa FFA State Leadership Conference is the 5th largest of its kind in the National FFA Organization
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95