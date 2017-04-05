Home / Home
AHSTW participants included front L to R -- Preslyn Grobe, Erin Carroll, Holly Hatch, Sidney Nelsen, Kyley Nelsen, Konner Knop & Abby Willett. Second row L to R -- Blaine Lees, Logan Hoepner, Jack Paulson, Jason Juhl & Ashley Lees. Third tow L to R -- Austin Buck, Colton Zimmerman & Joe Kenkel. (Photo contributed)

AHSTW FFA participates in state leadership convention

Thu, 05/04/2017 - 12:00pm admin

AMES -- FFA members across Iowa celebrated success as they gathered for the 89th Iowa FFA Leadership Conference on April 9-11 at Iowa State University’s Hilton Coliseum in Ames. The Iowa FFA State Leadership Conference is the 5th largest of its kind in the National FFA Organization

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here