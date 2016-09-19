AHSTW HOMECOMING!
AVOCA – The AHSTW school community has had a special homecoming week this week under the theme “There’s No Place Like HOMEcoming!,” culminating with tonight’s football contest featuring the Vikings taking on Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center.
Homecoming king and queen candidates have been selected, and include (pictured at left): Front L to R -- Cydney Anderson, Jaycie Schueman, Ashtyn Danker, Cassidy Espeseth and Anna Bauer. Back L to R -- Rhett Welsh, Joel Becerra, Dawson Martin, Preslyn Grobe and Anthony Cordes.
A formal coronation ceremony was held Sunday, Sept. 11 in the secondary gym, with Cordes and Bauer being crowned king and queen of this past week’s festivities.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95