AHSTW HOMECOMING!

AVOCA – The AHSTW school community has had a special homecoming week this week under the theme “There’s No Place Like HOMEcoming!,” culminating with tonight’s football contest featuring the Vikings taking on Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center.

Homecoming king and queen candidates have been selected, and include (pictured at left): Front L to R -- Cydney Anderson, Jaycie Schueman, Ashtyn Danker, Cassidy Espeseth and Anna Bauer. Back L to R -- Rhett Welsh, Joel Becerra, Dawson Martin, Preslyn Grobe and Anthony Cordes.

A formal coronation ceremony was held Sunday, Sept. 11 in the secondary gym, with Cordes and Bauer being crowned king and queen of this past week’s festivities.

