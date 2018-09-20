AHSTW HOMECOMING

AVOCA – The AHSTW community and school are gearing up for an exciting homecoming week, with the AHSTW Student Council hard at work planning activities under the theme Viking Victory is Sweet!

Homecoming court and attendants were elected earlier this month and include:

King candidates: CJ Best, son of Jason and Joy Best; Kyle Branan, son of Josh and Wendy Branan; Ben Ehlers, son of Todd and Darla Ehlers; Gabe Pauley, son of Gene and Michelle Pauley; and Elliot Young, son of Frank and Jody Young.

Queen candidates: Kyley Nelsen, daughter of Dan and Lynette Nelsen; Sidni Osbahr, daughter of Breanna Pauley and Joe Osbahr; Madison Simonsen, daughter of Bryan and Celine Simonsen; Kate Wise, daughter of Paul and Kim Wise; and Bella Zortman, daughter of Lindsay Zortman and Rik Zortman.

Freshman attendants are Halle Hall, daughter of Mindey and Eric Nelson and Zach Hall, and Darian Hansen, daughter of Chad and Regina Hansen.

Sophomore attendants are Claire Denning, daughter of Tony and Kathy Denning; Julia Kock, daughter of Steven and Jennifer Kock; and Martha Pace, daughter of Keegen and Katie Pace.

Junior attendants are Grace Luna, daughter of Denise Suedkamp and Bob Luna, and Kinsey Scheffler, daughter of Mark and Toni Scheffler.

