AHSTW hosted graduation ceremonies this past Sunday

AVOCA -- AHSTW hosted commencement exercises for its graduates this past weekend, with ceremonies held at the AHSTW High School gymnasium starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 14.

Fifty-seven graduates walked across the stage to receive their diplomas Sunday during commencement.

Highlights of the ceremony included the processional (Jim Ross), welcome by superintendent Jesse Ulrich, speakers Samantha Kloewer, Ryan Pattee and Anthony Cordes, and musical selection Send Me On My Way by Berlin, Buynak and Wertz.