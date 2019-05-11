AHSTW PPEL vote set for Election Day

AVOCA -- Voters in the AHSTW School District will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 5 to cast ballots in the school election, which will include a proposal to reauthorize the voter-approved Physical Plant and Equipment Levy.

The voter-approved levy is set to expire June 30, 2021, and if approved, would be extended for another 10 years at its total current rate of $1 per $1,000 taxable valuation.

The district has a board-approved 33 cents per $1,000 taxable valuation PPEL levy that is renewed annually by the board.