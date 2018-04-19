AHSTW PROM
AVOCA -- Prom-goers at AHSTW wouldn’t let one of the strongest mid-April storms in history rain or snow on their special evening Saturday night, April 14. Strong storms that brought heavy rain, wind, hail and even some area twisters rolled in on Friday. On the back side of that storm was another douse of winter, bringing cold, wind and snow on Saturday. Prom went on as scheduled Saturday for AHSTW.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95