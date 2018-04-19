AHSTW PROM

AVOCA -- Prom-goers at AHSTW wouldn’t let one of the strongest mid-April storms in history rain or snow on their special evening Saturday night, April 14. Strong storms that brought heavy rain, wind, hail and even some area twisters rolled in on Friday. On the back side of that storm was another douse of winter, bringing cold, wind and snow on Saturday. Prom went on as scheduled Saturday for AHSTW.