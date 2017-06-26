Akron man charged with sexual exploitation of minor

COUNTY -- A 19-year-old Akron man has been charged with felony sexual exploitation of a minor - cause to engage in act, following an investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Trevor Allen Richter, 400 River Road, also has been charged in Shelby County District Court with purchase/possess depiction of a minor in sex act first offense.

A complaint filed in district court alleges that Richter knowingly permitted a minor victim to engage in a prohibited sex act, knowing the act was filmed and photographed. In addition, Richter also is accused of possessing a digital copy of a minor engaged in a prohibited sex act.

The complaint says Richter showed law enforcement the digital copy of a minor engaged in a prohibited sexual act.

