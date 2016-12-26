Alert homeowner catches thief who stole packages
HARLAN – The Grinch Who Stole Christmas gifts has been arrested and charged with allegedly stealing packages off a doorstep thanks to the quick thinking of a Harlan homeowner who wasn’t going to let a third package be taken from his home this holiday season.
Jeffrey Allen Rowland, Sr., 50, 1215 College Blvd., Harlan, has been charged with aggravated misdemeanor theft.
