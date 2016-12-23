All needy families receive holiday cheer

REGIONAL – The sixth and final adoption list of the Christmas season has been released this week, with the final list of needy families showing all have been adopted this holiday season.

Donations still are being accepted through today, Friday, Dec. 23. For those donating, they can deliver gifts to WCCA’s Outreach Office. All gifts should be marked with the family application number, individual ID, gender and age.

Already-adopted families picked up their donations this week, but others who are adopted late can make special arrangements for pickup as late as today by calling 755-5602.

If these dates don’t work, special arrangements can be made by calling 755-5602.

Following is the final list of the holiday season. Listed are the final families needing adoption and those who adopted them.

7) Male - 17. (Adopted by WCCA and Community Donors).

15) Male - 18, female - 11, male - 9. (Adopted by WCCA and Community Donors).

56) Female - 17. (Adopted by Anonymous).

58) Female - 15, female - 14. (Adopted by WCCA and Community Donors).

65) Male - 14, female - 12. (Adopted by WCCA and Community Donors).

69) Female - 16, female - 15. (Adopted by WCCA and Community Donors).

71) Male - 15, male - 8. (Adopted by WCCA and Community Donors).

78) Male - 18, male - 16, male - 14, female - 11. (Adopted by HTG Peer Groups)

87) Female - 17. (Adopted by WCCA and Community Donors).

89) Male - 17. (Adopted by WCCA and Community Donors).

96) Female - 16, Female - 14. (Adopted by WCCA and Community Donors).

98) Male - 13, Male - 8, Male - 6. (Adopted by Shelby County Chamber of Commerce).

102) Male - 13, Male - 9, Male 5. (Adopted by WCCA and Community Donors).

108) Male - 14. (Adopted by WCCA and Community Donors).

109) Male - 11, male - 10, male - 8. (Adopted by WCCA and Community Donors).

111) Male - 14, male - 11. (Adopted by WCCA and Community Donors).

112) Male - 8. (Adopted by HCMS 7th Grade).

113) Female - 14. (Adopted by WCCA and Community Donors).

115) Male - 17, male - 13. (Adopted by Cup in the Corner Group).

119) Female - 70, male 18. (Adopted by WCCA and Community Donors).

120) Male - 12, female - 11, male - 2. (Adopted by Midstates Bank Employees).

121) Female - 7, female - 4, male - 2. (Adopted by HCMS 7th Grade).

122) Female - 4. (Adopted by Mary Patten).

123) Male - 14, female - 12. (Adopted by WCCA and Community Donors).

126) Female - 75, male - 68. (Adopted by WCCA and Community Donors).