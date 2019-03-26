HARLAN -- Caitlin Bissen, a senior at Harlan Community High School, has been nominated for the IHSSA All-State Speech Festival in two categories: acting and poetry interpretation.

She was nominated by at least two of the three judges who evaluated each of her performances at the state level speech competition. There were only six students from the Southwest District who were nominated in two categories this year.

Bissen’s dramatic acting excerpt is entitled “The Care and Feeding of Baby Birds.” Her poetry piece is a modern piece--”I am the Me that You See.” She will be recognized at the festival with the double nominated students and will be performing on March 25 at the Iowa High School Speech Association’s All-State Festival held at UNI in Cedar Falls.