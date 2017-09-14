Alzheimer’s Walk set for Saturday
HARLAN -- The Alzheimer’s Association® is inviting Harlan Area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The Walk will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Pioneer Park in Harlan.
