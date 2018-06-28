HARLAN -- Karrisa Mickelson, an 11-year-old attending Harlan Community Intermediate School, decided to save money and donate an American Girl doll to a stranger, but not a complete stranger. Daisy Anguiano Miranda, an 11-year-old Nebraskan, has been fighting a rare bone cancer called Ewing's Sarcoma since she was eight.

During one of Mickelson's classes, her teacher showed the students a video about Daisy on her birthday. "We all made posters for her, Daisies for Daisy, and made paper daisies for her and put it on a paper and mailed them to her," Mickelson said.

After this, Mickelson decided she wanted to do more for Daisy.

American Girl dolls have been desired by children since 1986. Portraying eight to 11 year old girls of varying ethnicity, they can be customized to look exactly like their owner.

