Annual Christmas Adoption Program now under way

REGIONAL – Needy families will get some help from generous donors this holiday season as part of the annual Adopt-A-Family Christmas program in Shelby County.

The Christmas season is just around the corner and a few families already are signed up for adoption.

Since the program was first started 59 years ago by the Harlan Newspapers, more than 4,000 low-resource families in need of assistance have had a merrier holiday season. In 2015, 146 families were adopted.

Although administration of the Adopt-A-Family is being handled by West Central Community Action, the Harlan Newspapers remains actively involved in promoting and publicizing the adoptions.

In the past, the Adopt-A-Family program has helped to spread holiday cheer to a number of families that might not have much at this time of the year.

Dena Matthews, WCCA Outreach Worker and Family Development Specialist, is helping to administer the program for the Outreach Center this year. She said this program is especially designed to help families who are facing financial hardships and are unable to afford a Christmas dinner or new toys and warm clothing for their children.

“The Shelby County holiday adoption program hopes to address the needs of low-income households, individuals and children during the holidays and winter season,” she said.

Applications for families wishing to be adopted will be accepted now until December 9. Children 18 and under, along with elderly ages 65+, who are at or below 175% poverty level (or LIHEAP eligible) may apply. For those donating, they can deliver gifts to WCCA’s Outreach Office on Wednesday, December 21 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. All gifts should be marked with the family application #, individual ID, gender and age.

Families will be called when their gifts are ready for pick-up on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23.

If these dates don’t work, special arrangements can be made by calling 755-5602.

Beginning today, and each week in the Harlan Newspapers, adoptees will be listed by number. Donors will then choose by number which family or individual they wish to adopt.

There is a change in the program this year, said Matthews.

“Only children 18 and under, or elderly 65 and older, may be listed on the adoption application. In previous years, parents and other adults in the household were able to apply as well. In the past couple years, there have been several families left ‘unadopted’ at the end of the program.

“It has come to our attention that the families with young children get adopted quickly, while those with older children & adults are harder to shop for, thus less likely to be adopted. WCCA will be accepting monetary donations as well as gift cards that can be pooled together for the older children and families who may not get adopted through the program,” she said.

According to WCCA, donors are asked to choose the number of the family or individual they wish to adopt and then contact West Central as to what the family would like. How much is spent on the individual or family being adopted is left to the discretion of the donor, Matthews said.

Individuals wishing to make cash contributions instead of adopting a family are asked to bring cash or a check to the WCCA Outreach office at 1018 6th St., Harlan, Ia. 51537. These contributions are pooled together and used for families/individuals and are recorded in the newspaper as anonymous.

This year the adoption program is encouraging businesses and groups to adopt a family (or multiple families) rather than sponsor a toy drive. “Last year there were 31 families who were not adopted through the program,” said Matthews.

“West Central Community Action was able to provide gift cards and other items to these families with miscellaneous donations received from community members. We are seeing a special need to get the families adopted with teens (and tweens) who are a bit trickier to shop for.”

Following is the first list of the holiday season. Listed are those needing adoption as well as those who have been adopted and by whom:

1) Female - 12, Female - 10, male - 7.

2) Female - 4, female - 3.

3) Female - 18, male - 14, male - 12, female - 9, male - 5, female - 3 mos. (Adopted by Variety Distributors employees).

4) Female - 9, male - 8, newborn (Adopted by Anonymous).

5) Male - 8, female - 3, female - 1 (Adopted by Elite Sales Processing).

6) Male - 16.

7) Male - 17.

8) Female - 11, female - 6, male - 3, female - 3 mos. (Adopted by Elite Sales Processing).

9) Female - 17.

10) Female - 71.

11) Male - 11, male - 10, female - 1 1/2.

12) Female - 5, male - 3, female - 1 (Adopted by Anonymous).

13) Male - 10, female - 5, female - 1.

14) Female - 15, male - 12.

15) Male - 18, female - 11, male - 9.

16) Female - 12, male - 8, female - 7, male - 18 mos., male - 7 mos. (Adopted by Variety Distributors employees).

17) Female - 11, female - 7.

18) Male - 13, female - 7, female - 6.

19) Male - 3 (Adopted by Variety Distributors employees).

20) Male - 18, male - 17, female - 4, female - 3.

21) Female - 8, male - 5, male - 4.

22) Female - 16, male - 14.

23) Male - 15, female - 18 mos.

24) Female - 10, female - 6.

25) Male - 18, male - 13.

26) Male - 3 (Adopted by Variety Distributors employees).

27) Female - 9, male - 7, male - 5, female - 3.

28) Male - 4 (Adopted by Variety Distributors employees).

29) Male - 18, male - 15, female - 14.

30) Male - 18.

31) Male - 10, female - 3 1/2, female - 18 mos.

32) Male - 74.

33) Female - 10, female - 4, male - 1, male - 1.

34) Female - 13, male - 10.

35) Female - 3, female - 1.

36) Female - 9, male - 7, male - 5.

37) Male - 5, male - 3, male - 2, male - 10 mos.

38) Male - 2, male - 10 mos. (Adopted by Iowa Wines & More).

39) Female - 18, male - 11.

40) Female - 8, female - 7.

41) Female - 15, male - 12, male - 10, male - 7, female - 2 (Adopted by Variety Distributors employees).

42) Female - 9, female - 7, male - 4.

43) Male - 10, Male - 10, female - 8, female - 6, female - 4, female - 4, male - 2.

