Annual Flight Breakfast Sunday at Harlan Airport

HARLAN -- Harlan’s Aviation 8-ball Club is hosting its 72nd annual Father’s Day Breakfast on Sunday, June 18 at the airport.

The breakfast will be from 7:30-11 a.m. on Sunday. It will have pancakes, eggs, bacon and drinks such as coffee, juice and milk available. The breakfast is free for those families who fly in.

“We’ve always maintained [that] everybody in the plane took the chance to get there, and we reward them with a free breakfast,” said Aviation 8-ball Club’s President Randy Pash.

Plane rides will also be available on Saturday, June 17 from 4:30 p.m. until dusk at the airport. For $15, a pilot will take people into their plane. The plane rides can be a first for many people who have never flown before.