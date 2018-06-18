Annual Harlan flight breakfast Sunday

HARLAN -- This Father’s Day, the Harlan Aviation 8-ball Club is hosting the 73rd annual Flight Breakfast at the airport.

From 7:30-11 a.m. pancakes, eggs, and bacon, and drinks such as coffee, juice and milk will be offered. People who fly in will get free breakfast.

Randy Pash, the Aviation 8-Ball Club president, said they have always done the free breakfast for anyone in the plane because it is a way to encourage people to fly in and attend.

Afterwords, attendees can check out classic cars, antique tractors and vintage motorcycles.

Around 575 individuals attended the breakfast last year.

The night before, Saturday, June 16, plane rides will be available. Between 4:30 p.m. and dusk a pilot will fly individuals in their plane for $15.

