Another Closed Session; No Action

HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education held another closed session meeting with its legal counsel present Monday, March 18 to evaluate an individual, and after approximately 1 ½ hours of discussion, re-entered open session and took no action.

It’s the third closed session meeting the board has held in recent months, under Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i) “to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to the affected individual’s reputation, and that individual requests a closed session.”

Although the individual hasn’t been named, those in attendance Monday presumed it to be Harlan Community Schools Superintendent Justin Wagner, who has been the subject of an investigation now entering its fifth month.

An independent investigator has been looking into concerns raised about Wagner including, but not limited to, allegations of sexual orientation discrimination, medical privacy intrusion, financial and leave issues and a general “toxic” workplace for some staff.

The school board has not said if the investigation is yet complete.