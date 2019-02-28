Home / Home

Anthony Lee Haney

Thu, 02/28/2019

    A memorial service for Anthony Lee Haney will be held Thursday, Feb. 28 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Harlan.
    Visitation will be at 4 p.m. and the service will be at 5 p.m. with dinner to follow.
    Haney is a former Harlan resident.

 

