ANTI-GRAVITY GAMES SWEEP!

COUNCIL BLUFFS – Harlan Community High School students swept the top honors at Google’s 7th-annual Anti-Gravity Games held at Iowa Western Community College April 27.

The HCHS Sabotaje team took first place while the Cyclones team took second place. St. Barnabas Classical Academy brought home third place. This is the fourth year in a row that HCHS has swept the event, placing both first and second.

Google provides generous prizes to the top teams, as well as $5,000 to the winning team’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) program.

Teams are given two months of preparation to design, construct, assemble, program, and fly their very own drone. It is a complete engineering process from start to finish. HCHS Instructor Jason Weis oversees the student’s efforts, and said the students break down previous years’ designs and reverse engineer them to make them even better.

