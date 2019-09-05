ANTI-GRAVITY GAMES SWEEP!
COUNCIL BLUFFS – Harlan Community High School students swept the top honors at Google’s 7th-annual Anti-Gravity Games held at Iowa Western Community College April 27.
The HCHS Sabotaje team took first place while the Cyclones team took second place. St. Barnabas Classical Academy brought home third place. This is the fourth year in a row that HCHS has swept the event, placing both first and second.
Google provides generous prizes to the top teams, as well as $5,000 to the winning team’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) program.
Teams are given two months of preparation to design, construct, assemble, program, and fly their very own drone. It is a complete engineering process from start to finish. HCHS Instructor Jason Weis oversees the student’s efforts, and said the students break down previous years’ designs and reverse engineer them to make them even better.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95