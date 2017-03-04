April dedicated as Autism Awareness Month

COUNTY -- April is Autism Awareness Month, and local residents are asked to celebrate individuals with autism and to educate the public about autism and issues within the autism community.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that one in 68 children are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Early diagnosis, intervention and support are key to helping children grow in areas of developmental delays, such as fine motor skills, self-care, communication and social skills. Resources for early intervention can include physicians, public health offices, occupational therapy, AEA and school staff members.

Autism Spectrum Disorder is life-long. Employment and housing are issues that adolescents and adults with ASD often have trouble managing. This is where having a community of acceptance, inclusion and respect is vital to success.

April 2 is Light It Up Blue. This is an international day of support for autism awareness. Communities around the world display blue lights. Some very famous landmarks, buildings and businesses take part. Lights around the Harlan downtown buildings will be blue. Wear blue on this day!

