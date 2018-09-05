ARBOR DAY TRADITION
COUNTY -- The Shelby County Plant Iowa Committee handed out trees to fifth-graders in Shelby County’s schools last week.
The committee said they are handing out hundreds of trees this year to the students. The project has been ongoing for the past 35 years.
