SCCS 5th graders receiving trees from Plant Iowa Committee members Bev Burmeister (far left) and Mary Illg on Friday were from left: Jaylee Schmitz, Morgan Kruse and Lauren Gaul.

ARBOR DAY TRADITION

Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:55am admin

    COUNTY -- The Shelby County Plant Iowa Committee handed out trees to fifth-graders in Shelby County’s schools last week. 
    The committee said they are handing out hundreds of trees this year to the students.  The project has been ongoing for the past 35 years.

