Area schools ready for graduation ceremonies

REGIONAL – Area seniors are gearing up for commencement this weekend. Harlan Community High School will host graduation ceremonies Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. at the HCHS gymnasium. Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton will host graduation on Sunday, May 21 beginning at 2 p.m. The 54 students from IKM-Manning School District will graduate in ceremonies to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Tri-Center (Neola) will host commencement for its senior graduates on Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m.

