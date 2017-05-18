Area schools ready for graduation ceremonies
REGIONAL – Area seniors are gearing up for commencement this weekend. Harlan Community High School will host graduation ceremonies Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. at the HCHS gymnasium. Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton will host graduation on Sunday, May 21 beginning at 2 p.m. The 54 students from IKM-Manning School District will graduate in ceremonies to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Tri-Center (Neola) will host commencement for its senior graduates on Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95