Area schools ready for graduation ceremonies
REGIONAL – Area seniors are gearing up for commencement this weekend.
Harlan Community High School will host graduation ceremonies Sunday, May 20 at 2 p.m. at the HCHS gymnasium. There will be a band concert prior to the event beginning at 1:25 p.m. See the Tuesday, May 15 Harlan Tribune for full details of HCHS’s graduation.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95