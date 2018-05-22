Area students honored as Iowa Governor’s Scholars
REGIONAL – Iowa’s top academic students were honored Sunday, April 29 at the 16th Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony held at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.
Among those recognized were area students, including Kara Rueschenberg from Harlan Community, Jaclyn Ahern from AHSTW, Grace Greving from Exira/EH-K, Hannah Fisher from IKM-Manning and Jakob Orel from Tri-Center (Neola).
The Governor’s Office, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Farm Bureau Federation present the recognition program annually.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg hosted the event and addressed the audience of approximately 2,500.
