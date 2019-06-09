Assessment identifies Harlan housing needs
HARLAN – Harlan’s housing stock is aging, rehabilitation efforts will be needed in the future, and additional housing is needed, according to a recently-completed housing survey conducted as part of Community Development Block Grant application that was submitted to the state this year.
The City of Harlan has been awarded $249,000 from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) to support rehab projects in the community.
