Home / Home

Assessment identifies Harlan housing needs

Fri, 09/06/2019 - 12:57pm admin

    HARLAN – Harlan’s housing stock is aging, rehabilitation efforts will be needed in the future, and additional housing is needed, according to a recently-completed housing survey conducted as part of Community Development Block Grant application that was submitted to the state this year.
    The City of Harlan has been awarded $249,000 from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) to support rehab projects in the community.  
 

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here